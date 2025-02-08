Bryant is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Bryant will make his third start of the year Saturday due to the absence of Myles Turner (neck). With Turner out and Bryant starting, Obi Toppin and Enrique Freeman could see some playing time at center when the Pacers go with a small-ball lineup. Bryant finished Thursday's 119-112 win over the Clippers with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes.