Bradley (hip) didn't return to Thursday's 111-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley exited the game in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return due to a strained left hip. However, he didn't see the floor after leaving for the locker room and finished with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes. The 27-year-old center's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's Game 6 in Indiana. If Bradley is unable to play Saturday, Thomas Bryant could see a slight bump in playing time.