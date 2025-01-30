Boston registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 loss to the Mavericks.

Boston hadn't received any playing time in each of New Orleans' previous five contests but logged 21 minutes against Dallas. This was likely largely due to the absence of Jordan Hawkins (illness). With Boston already playing 40 of the 50 allowed NBA games as a two-way player, he will likely be used sparingly moving forward unless he's converted to a standard deal.