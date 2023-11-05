Ingram contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 loss to Atlanta.

Ingram didn't have his best performance, though it must be said he was returning from a three-game absence due to right knee tendinitis. This was his lowest-scoring output of the season, but he should bounce back sooner rather than later. When fully healthy, he's a player capable of putting up over 20 points while contributing in other categories on a regular basis.