Ingram suffered a bone contusion in his left knee Thursday against the Magic and is expected to miss at least two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ingram departed Thursday's game in the third quarter, and while he appears to have avoided a severe injury, he's still likely facing a multi-week absence. Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased run while Ingram is sidelined, and if the Pelicans can secure a playoff spot in early April, the team may give the 26-year-old additional time to rest ahead of the postseason.