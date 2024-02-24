Ingram (illness) is listed as questionable to face the Bulls on Sunday.

Ingram has missed the Pelicans' two games following the All-Star break, and while his upgrade to questionable is a step in the right direction, a final decision will be made closer to the 7 p.m. ET tip-off Sunday. Ingram is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in February.