Ingram (calf) is sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Right calf soreness will force Ingram to miss a second straight game. Though it seems like the Pelicans can't catch a break on the injury front, both Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum are back for Wednesday's action. Ingram's next chance to suit up is Friday against the Grizzlies on the road.