Ingram (calf) is sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Right calf soreness will force Ingram to miss a second straight game. Though it seems like the Pelicans can't catch a break on the injury front, both Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum are back for Wednesday's action. Ingram's next chance to suit up is Friday against the Grizzlies on the road.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sits out practice•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Good to go Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Iffy for Friday vs. GS•