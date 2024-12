Theis (neck) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Theis has missed three straight games due to neck spasms, but he appears to be over the issue. His return will likely result in fewer minutes for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Trey Jemison. Theis is averaging 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds across 14.3 minutes per game this season.