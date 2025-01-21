Theis logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Theis matched his season-best mark of six assists as he made his second start in a row. He's been a serviceable short-term streamer for the Pelicans, but all that could come to an end once Yves Missi (shoulder) and Zion Williamson (illness) are healthy again.