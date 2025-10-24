Jordan signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Pelicans on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Pelicans have had some tough injury luck in the frontcourt, so Jordan is being brought in to bolster the team's rebounding and interior defense. Yves Missi (ankle) and Karlo Matkovic (back) are both questionable to play Friday against the Spurs, while Kevon Looney (knee) is sidelined. That means Jordan could be thrown into action right away.