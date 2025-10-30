Pelicans' DeAndre Jordan: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Denver.
Jordon looked decent across 11 minutes in his regular-season debut Monday, but he'll draw a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic on Wednesday, so he's still not the most attractive target despite the starter designation. Joining him in the first unit will be Jeremiah Fears, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson.
