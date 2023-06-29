The Pelicans declined Jones' $1.8 million team option for 2023-24 on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite having his option declined, Jones won't hit the open market, as the Pelicans exercised his qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. The Pelicans are reportedly looking to work toward a long-term extension with Jones, though it's possible he receives an offer sheet from another team at some point this summer. The 24-year-old forward averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes across 66 games in 2022-23.