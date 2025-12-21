Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Listed as questionable
Jones (head/migraine) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Jones took a shot in the face during Saturday's game against the Pacers and was unable to return. He's day-to-day, however, and it's likely that he's re-evaluated after the morning shootaround. Jordan Poole, Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic could see more minutes if Jones is unable to play.
