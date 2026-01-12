Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Jones is set to miss his fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and he has appeared in just one matchup since Dec. 23. With the 27-year-old forward on the shelf, Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy are candidates for increased roles, especially if Saddiq Bey (hip) is downgraded from questionable to out. Jones' next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nets.