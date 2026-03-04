Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Shooting woes continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.
Jones continues to struggle offensively, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in his past five outings. During this span, Jones has averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per tilt while shooting a paltry 29.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Records five steals•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Rough shooting continues•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hits season-high four treys in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hands out five dimes in 27 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Brings defense, assists in return•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Available Friday•