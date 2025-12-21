Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a head injury.

Jones got hit in the face during the first half and briefly went back to the locker room before returning to the bench. However, the issue will prevent him from finishing the contest. He'll end with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 12 minutes. Jordan Poole started the second half in Jones' place, and Micah Peavy or Karlo Matkovic could see more playing time as well. Jones' next chance to play will come Monday against Dallas.