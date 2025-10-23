Poole registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

While it appears to be a somewhat disappointing stat line from a fantasy standpoint, Poole was at least effective as a scorer in his Pelicans debut. The star guard isn't exactly known for his defense, or for stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but Poole does have an opportunity for extra playmaking duties until Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is ready to make his season debut.