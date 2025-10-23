Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Contributes 17 points in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.
While it appears to be a somewhat disappointing stat line from a fantasy standpoint, Poole was at least effective as a scorer in his Pelicans debut. The star guard isn't exactly known for his defense, or for stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but Poole does have an opportunity for extra playmaking duties until Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is ready to make his season debut.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Scores 21 points on 15 shots•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Dishes out four assists Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Traded to New Orleans•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Missing regular-season finale•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Remaining sidelined against Chicago•