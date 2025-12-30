Poole ended with 26 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Monday's 130-125 loss to the Knicks.

Poole could find his way back into a starting role soon, as he's consistently outperforming Jeremiah Fears off the bench. Fears only logged 22 minutes in the defeat, and Poole was obviously more effective for the duration of the game. Aside from a poor performance against the Sixers, Poole has made a strong case for a first-unit gig since returning from injury, averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the last eight games.