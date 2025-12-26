Poole (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Poole was initially listed as questionable, but he's trending towards returning from a one-game absence. Over his last five games, Poole holds averages of 16.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over 27.4 minutes.