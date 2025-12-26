Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Poole was initially listed as questionable, but he's trending towards returning from a one-game absence. Over his last five games, Poole holds averages of 16.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over 27.4 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Struggles with three-point shot•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Continues to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Provides lift off bench in return•