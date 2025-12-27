Poole logged 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to Phoenix.

Poole missed the previous game with a nagging ankle injury, but he played through any residual pain and posted a solid number with the second unit. Although Jeremiah Fears appears to have a solid grasp on the starting gig at point guard, Poole will continue to push the youngster for time. The job was Poole's to lose earlier in the season, and his ankle kept him from retaining the role. Once Poole is back to 100 percent, the tide may turn in New Orleans' backcourt.