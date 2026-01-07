Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Lakers on Tuesday.
Matkovic will revert to a bench role Tuesday due to the return of Derik Queen. Matkovic made his first start of the season during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Heat, when he finished with four points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 24 minutes.
