Matkovic (back) was a full practice participant Sunday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Matkovic has yet to appear this season while managing back spasms but seems to be trending toward a return after logging a full practice. The big man averaged 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes across 42 regular-season games last year, though his role could shrink with Derik Queen, DeAndre Jordan and Yves Missi (ankle) all in the frontcourt mix.