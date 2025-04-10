Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brooks will start in Thursday's game against the Bucks.

The two-way player will receive the starting nod due to Bruce Brown (knee) being sidelined. Brooks has made three starts for the Pelicans this season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest as a member of the starting five.

More News