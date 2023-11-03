Ryan had 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 win over the Pistons.

Getting his first career NBA start with both Zion Williamson (rest) and Brandon Ingram (knee) sidelined, Ryan parlayed the opportunity into a career-best scoring performance. The undrafted forward out of Chattanooga has already suited up for four NBA squads in his three seasons, but he seems to have found a home in New Orleans, averaging 24.2 minutes a night in the early going and shooting 41.2 percent (14-for-34) from three-point range.