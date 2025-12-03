Bey racked up 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Bey scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to make a name for himself on a team desperate for production. Earlier in the day, Zion Williamson was ruled out for at least three weeks with an adductor injury. This should ensure that Bey remains a sizable piece of the rotation, making him a must-roster player across most formats. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per game.