Bey posted 42 points (14-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-118 win over the Jazz.

Bey could do no wrong in the decisive win, proving to be an excellent replacement for Trey Murphy's (shoulder) missing production. Bey has been a critical piece of the puzzle for the Pelicans since the All-Star break, averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last four games.