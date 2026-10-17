Bey logged 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 17 minutes during Friday's 107-106 preseason win over the Wizards.

Bey exploded off the bench for a game-high 19 points after totaling just 21 points across his previous three preseason appearances. He posted a career-high 17.7 points per game last season, and New Orleans rewarded him with a three-year, $55.5 million extension in September. Bennedict Mathurin's arrival could cut into his time this season, but he'll still be a valuable piece of the offense.