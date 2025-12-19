Bey closed Thursday's 133-128 overtime win over Houston with 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes.

Bey was held to just 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting his last time out, but he bounced back in a big way Thursday, leading the Pelicans in points as he helped his team overcome a 25-point deficit. The Pelicans have now won three in a row, and they'll look to add another win to their ledger Saturday against the 6-21 Pacers.