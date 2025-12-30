Bey accumulated 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 130-125 loss to the Knicks.

Despite the loss, the Pelicans played tough against the Knicks, and Bey's appearance among a healthy core of regulars was a key factor in the team's success. It's been some time since we've seen Bey and Zion Williamson together in the starting lineup, and the duo reaped huge benefits as they kept pace with the championship-caliber Knicks for the duration. Although the Pelicans continue to fall short, Bey is enjoying a productive fifth season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 33 games.