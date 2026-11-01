Bey ended with 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over Atlanta.

Bey played a key role in Saturday's win, with 21 of his game-high 25 points coming through the first three quarters. He finished with season highs in points, rebounds and steals, and it was his second game of the season with 20-plus points. However, Bey's production floor would take a hit if one or both of Dejounte Murray (personal) or Jordan Poole (ankle) were to return for Monday's road tilt against the Grizzlies.