Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Solid complementary effort
Frazier provided nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Frazier was the next-highest scorer on the first unit behind the star trio of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle. The 28-year-old guard had hit a three-game offensive skid earlier in the month, but he's now averaged 10.5 points over his last two games while also dishing out seven dimes in each. Frazier projects to continue serving as the starting point guard as long as Elfrid Payton (finger) is sidelined, but his offensive contributions will likely continue to fluctuate a fair amount.
