Murphy recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.

The fifth-year guard had missed the first five games coming out of the All-Star break due to a bruised shoulder, but Murphy looked healthy in his return as he fired up his usual volume from long distance. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games dating back to Jan. 31, averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 threes, 4.7 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.0 steals during that stretch while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.