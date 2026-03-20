Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Drops 27 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy notched 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 win over the Clippers.
After averaging 18.0 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from the field over his previous three outings, Murphy turned in an efficient performance in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 25-year-old wing led all players in scoring and knocked down five triples for the second time this month, during which he has made at least four triples seven times. He has also reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back outings and in seven of 10 March games.
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