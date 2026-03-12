Murphy generated 28 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 122-111 win over the Raptors.

Murphy hit the 25-point milestone for the 16th time this season, and his 12 field goal attempts were the fewest he's taken to get there. The sharpshooting wing has now knocked down at least four three-pointers in five of his last six games, and he's generated a total of 12 steals during that stretch. He'll look to extend his streak of 20-point games to six when the Pelicans face Houston on Friday.