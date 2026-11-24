Murphy totaled nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Suns.

Murphy continues to be seemingly underutilized, something that has been a source of frustration for managers all season. After putting up top 30 per-game value in each of the past two seasons, Murphy currently sits well outside the top 50 in standard leagues. Through 11 games, he has averaged 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per game.