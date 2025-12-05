Murphy contributed 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 loss to Minnesota.

Murphy did an excellent job of putting his playmaking skills on display in this one, notching a new season high in assists while only committing two turnovers. The only knock against him Thursday was the 0-for-5 performance from three-point territory, but the New Orleans marksman should have no trouble bouncing back Saturday with a matchup against one of the worst defensive teams in the league in Brooklyn.