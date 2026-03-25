Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons with right ankle soreness.
Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and with the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a playoff spot, a maintenance day is surely on the table. If he's held out Thursday, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole could take on larger roles.
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