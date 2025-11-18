Missi closed Monday's 126-109 loss to Oklahoma City with six points (3-6 FG), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Missi chipped in across the board, albeit on low volume, despite moving back into the starting lineup. New Orleans continues to shuffle its frontcourt rotation, apparently looking for a winning formula. Missi could be worth taking a flier on, just in case he can build on this performance. However, his upside remains limited, especially with the Pelicans eyeing another disappointing season.