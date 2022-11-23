Burks amassed 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over the Nuggets.

Burks has looked impressive off the bench for Detroit, scoring in double digits in all but one of his six appearances and surpassing the 15-point plateau in each of the last three as well. Aside from being a productive scorer off the bench, Burks is also doing it with efficiency since he's made 45.9 percent of his shots and 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts. He has been a solid contributor for the Pistons when healthy and could be a decent fantasy option in deep formats if he's able to maintain this pace on a prolonged stretch.