Burks contributed 23 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

Although Killian Hayes has started in place of Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Burks has also absorbed some of the missing production. The team had to bring Burks along a little quicker than they might have liked due to Cunningham's absence, but he's played in three straight games without a day off for conditioning purposes. The increased usage is a sign that his surgically-repaired foot is responding well.