Thompson recorded nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 victory over the Nets.

The Pistons ran away with this game in a hurry, resulting in fewer minutes for their key players. Thompson was a menace defensively and made the most of his modest workload, however. The forward has provided fourth-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games, averaging 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.5 blocks over that stretch.