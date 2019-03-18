Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for rest Monday
Griffin will miss Monday's outing against the Cavaliers due to rest, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Being a second game of a back-to-back for the Pistons, the team has elected to rest their star against the second-worse team in the Eastern Conference on Monday. It's currently unknown who will start in Griffin's place Monday but teammates Thon Maker and Jon Leuer are likely candidates to either start and get increased minutes. Griffin should be good to go for the Pistons' next contest at Phoenix on Thursday.
