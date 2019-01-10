Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for rest Thursday

Griffin is out for rest Thursday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

On the second night of a back-to-back, coach Dwane Casey will give the star big man some time to recover. Without Griffin in the fold, more of the offense may run through Reggie Jackson, while Jon Leuer is a strong candidate to start at power forward.

