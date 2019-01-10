Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for rest Thursday
Griffin is out for rest Thursday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
On the second night of a back-to-back, coach Dwane Casey will give the star big man some time to recover. Without Griffin in the fold, more of the offense may run through Reggie Jackson, while Jon Leuer is a strong candidate to start at power forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Rebound-less for first time•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ends road trip on high note•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.