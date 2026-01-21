default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cunningham (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Cunningham was a very late addition to the injury report, which is usually an ominous sign for fantasy hoops. If the Pistons end up holding out their franchise player, the team may rely more on Jaden Ivey, with Ausar Thompson possibly seeing more usage.

More News