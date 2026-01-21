Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Cunningham was a very late addition to the injury report, which is usually an ominous sign for fantasy hoops. If the Pistons end up holding out their franchise player, the team may rely more on Jaden Ivey, with Ausar Thompson possibly seeing more usage.
