Jenkins had 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime victory over Washington.

Jenkins remained in the starting lineup, scoring at least 21 points for the third straight game. After a relatively strong start to the season, at least when compared to preseason expectations, Jenkins has seemingly assumed a starting role alongside Cade Cunningham. In three games over the past week, he has been a first-round player, averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 4.3 three-pointers. Make sure he isn't available in your league.