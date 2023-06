The Pistons exercised Livers' $1.84 million team option for the 2023-24 season Thursday.

Livers appeared in 52 games with the Pistons last year and averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game. Although he missed the final three games of the year due to an ankle injury, he's on the team's Summer League roster and should be able to suit up.