Stewart (toe) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Stewart has missed the last six games due to a right big toe sprain. If Stewart can't play against Cleveland, his next opportunity will be Tuesday's game against the Knicks. The 21-year-old big man will likely start alongside Marvin Bagley in the frontcourt when he returns.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Recalled from G League•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Assigned to G League•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't return Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Secures another double-double•