Ivey is probable for Tuesday's game against Chicago due to right ankle soreness.

Ivey did not play in the final 16 minutes of Monday's loss to the Knicks, although no in-game injury was reported. His final possession featured diving to the court for a loose ball, but it's unclear if that incident led to his current ankle soreness. Ivey's status should be monitored even though he is on track to play.

