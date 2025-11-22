Ivey (knee), who's officially listed as questionable, participated in the Pistons' morning shootaround ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Ivey has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, but it appears he's trending toward making his season debut Saturday. The fourth-year guard will likely face heavy limitations, but he should eventually start alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit's backcourt, which would mean reduced roles for Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.