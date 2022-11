Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Ivey has missed the last three games due to right knee soreness. With Cade Cunningham (lower leg) already out, Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph and Alec Burks are in line for extended minutes if the rookie guard remains sidelined. Ivey will have extra time to rest for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies if he's unavailable Thursday.